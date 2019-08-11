Business

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Millennials turning 40 — will you stop targeting them now?

11 August 2019 - 00:05 By Arthur Goldstuck

One of the most irritating buzzwords embraced by marketers in recent years is the term "millennial". Most are clueless about its true meaning, and use it as a supposedly cool synonym for "young adults".

The flaw in this targeting — and the word "flaw" here is like calling the Grand Canyon a trench — is that it utterly ignores the meaning of the term. "Millennials" are formally defined as anyone born from 1980 to 2000, meaning they have typically come of age after the dawn of the millennium, or during the 21st century...

