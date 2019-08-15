Ayo tells the PIC to take responsibility for its own mess

The PIC filed papers after the whole spectacle began playing out at the commission of inquiry. The extent to which the PIC’s internal processes were allegedly flouted were revealed in the testimony of Victor Seanie, the analyst assigned by the PIC to vet the company and derive an estimated value of the Ayo shares.

Seanie testified that former PIC CEO Dan Matjila had put pressure on him and his superiors both to drastically increase their valuation of the Ayo shares to meet the company’s asking price, and to rush the appraisal and approval of the investment. Later it was revealed that PIC approved payment for the subscription before it had authorised the investment.

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) previously issued a compliance notice to the PIC to recoup its investment. Despite the notice being set aside by the high court in March, the PIC said at the time that it remained “committed to carry out ... the steps that it had already taken to recover the invested funds without any delay”.

The PIC argues the money should be returned on the basis that executives from Ayo’s controlling shareholder, African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI) led by Iqbal Survé, made material misrepresentations to the PIC.

This includes that the 30% of BTSA that AEEI owned and was planning on selling to Ayo was a “foregone conclusion” and that other “primary” customers were going to move across.

The PIC wants the money paid back with interest.

Ayo denies Survé entered into negotiations with the PIC, and points out that irrespective of any undertakings made by its executives regarding transactions like the acquisition of the stake in BTSA, the only official document that was circulated by the company and is relevant to any decision regarding investing in it, was Ayo’s prelisting statement, which is approved by the JSE.

Facts emanating from the commission seemed to indicate the subscription forms signed by the PIC to invest in Ayo were done before the final prelisting statement was received.