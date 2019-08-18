SOEs: No more bonuses for failure
18 August 2019 - 00:16
Executives of nonperforming state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that rely on government bailouts for survival are set to lose out on bonuses and the hefty pay increases they have received in the past.
A policy directive approved by the cabinet stipulates that all future incentive schemes be based on income statements rather than balance sheets...
