Business

SA can learn about NHI from those who have it

08 September 2019 - 00:05 By KATHARINE CHILD and PENELOPE MASHEGO

In countries that roll out universal health insurance, people still have to pay extra for health care over and above their mandatory payment towards state or private health insurance.

Wealthier people in these countries still have additional private insurance and quicker access to doctors and treatment...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher as markets cheer trade-truce optimism Business
  2. The evolving role of the marketer in the digital world Business
  3. Court orders Peter Moyo reinstated as CEO of Old Mutual Business
  4. New cryptocurrency exchange opens for trading in SA next week Business
  5. When banks prioritise value over price, the customer wins Business

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X