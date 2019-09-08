Art
Underline: experimental art fair plans to cash in on the 'curated' trend
Unlike at other art fairs, curators will be manning the booths at this upcoming event in Joburg
08 September 2019 - 00:04
Almost everything is now said to be "curated", from Instagram feeds to ice-cream flavours. Yet in 2014 the late Nigerian art curator, Okwui Enwezor, observed that while there has been an exponential increase in curators, there are fewer spaces for the act of curating to take place.
"It is not possible to act in an art fair. It is not possible to act in a commercial gallery," he asserted. He, of course, never seemed to have a shortage of spaces "to act" - from the Joburg Biennale and the Venice Biennale, which he curated in 2015, to Documenta 11, to travelling exhibitions at all major museums from the Guggenheim to the Tate...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.