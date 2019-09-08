Art

Underline: experimental art fair plans to cash in on the 'curated' trend

Unlike at other art fairs, curators will be manning the booths at this upcoming event in Joburg

Almost everything is now said to be "curated", from Instagram feeds to ice-cream flavours. Yet in 2014 the late Nigerian art curator, Okwui Enwezor, observed that while there has been an exponential increase in curators, there are fewer spaces for the act of curating to take place.



"It is not possible to act in an art fair. It is not possible to act in a commercial gallery," he asserted. He, of course, never seemed to have a shortage of spaces "to act" - from the Joburg Biennale and the Venice Biennale, which he curated in 2015, to Documenta 11, to travelling exhibitions at all major museums from the Guggenheim to the Tate...