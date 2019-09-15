Members-only shopping club promises bargains
15 September 2019 - 00:14
A new online shopping business that will bring branded goods to SA at cheaper prices plans to disrupt the local retail market with a model based on membership.
Using a business model similar to that of Costco, the US chain based on a membership-only warehouse club, Allsale Club is a members-only online shopping business...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.