‘Not a snowball's chance’ court will declare Old Mutual board delinquent
15 September 2019 - 00:21
Old Mutual will not back down in its court battle with fired CEO Peter Moyo, board chair Trevor Manuel said on Friday.
Moyo's suspension in May, his axing in June and the dizzying amount of court proceedings and legal filings since have dominated headlines and weighed on Old Mutual's share price...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.