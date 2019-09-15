Boxing
It's artistry vs brute force as Jabulani Makhense faces Matamba Marios
Makhense and Marios battle on Lerena bill promises fireworks
15 September 2019 - 00:20
Trainer Sebastiaan Rothmann is an admirer of Matamba Marios’ devastating ring skills, but now he must find a way of neutralising the Congolese destroyer.
Rothmann’s protege Jabulani Makhense takes on Johannesburg-based Marios in a battle of unbeaten junior-welterweights that has the potential of stealing the show at Emperors Palace on Saturday night...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.