Boxing

It's artistry vs brute force as Jabulani Makhense faces Matamba Marios

Makhense and Marios battle on Lerena bill promises fireworks

Trainer Sebastiaan Rothmann is an admirer of Matamba Marios’ devastating ring skills, but now he must find a way of neutralising the Congolese destroyer.



Rothmann’s protege Jabulani Makhense takes on Johannesburg-based Marios in a battle of unbeaten junior-welterweights that has the potential of stealing the show at Emperors Palace on Saturday night...