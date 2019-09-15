RON DERBY: Austerity messaging needs to change

Before that December evening some four years ago, we knew as a country that economic conditions weren't well on the ground and that, globally, conditions were set to become more difficult. Sure, we had at the helm an increasingly unpopular president who had just built himself a mansion at his rural homestead with taxpayers' funds, but we were kind of used to the idea that, in a couple of years, he'd surely be out of power.



That December, our former president would go on to axe his finance minister without any warning to the nation or his party. Over the few days before he was forced to bring Pravin Gordhan back to his former post, we heard all manner of conspiracy theories about just what he wanted to do with the keys of the Treasury...