Nuclear stain still a red card for Fukushima

22 September 2019 - 00:04 By JON HERSKOVITZ

On pristine sports fields in northeastern Japan, the Argentine rugby team practised scrums and line-outs in preparation for their opening World Cup game against France.

About a year ago, the ground beneath their feet was covered with parking lots for the hundreds of workers who had to contain and then clean up the world's worst nuclear disaster...

