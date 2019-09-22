Opinion

The writing's on the wall for the DA

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Tiso Blackstar Group

Jeez, but the DA is in trouble. It was absolutely hammered in municipal by-elections around the country on Wednesday and, whatever you may think of by-election results, if you take them over time you can begin to ink in the pencil marks of what may be a dramatic decline in support.



Here's what happened on Wednesday in five DA-held wards. In Buffalo City metro (East London) its vote slipped 2%. In Potchefstroom it lost 27% and the ward was won by the Freedom Front Plus. In Kuruman its vote fell 25%, in Saldanha by 28% and in Cederberg by 21% and the ANC won the ward. A total disaster...