Business

Harry takes giant step in local vellies

29 September 2019 - 05:04 By ADELE SHEVEL

A veldskoen business making waves locally and abroad has made it into the British media after Prince Harry, who is currently touring the country with his wife, Meghan Markle, wore the brand.

The brand - succinctly named Veldskoen - was launched two-and-a-half years ago after Neil Dreyer and his friend Ross Zondagh were chatting about how the South African Olympic team in Rio looked so dismal in their Chinese tracksuits...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blue-collar Capitec branches out into Sandton Business
  2. Comair buckles up for SAA Technical descent Business
  3. Brait and the burst-bubble club Business
  4. Managing your parents' wealth takes tact, diplomacy and skill Business
  5. How to ... Make sure you have a killer CV Business

Latest Videos

A burst pipe or a free car wash?
‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
X