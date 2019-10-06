Banner gives Amstel a headache

An epic marketing disaster for alcoholic beverage maker Amstel that enraged tree lovers in Joburg saw the Heineken-owned company taking down a banner on Friday and committing to planting trees in the city, which urban legend claims is the largest man-made forest in the world.



The disaster began when a banner emblazoned with Amstel's branding was erected in Maboneng and three indigenous bushwillow trees were butchered to make it more visible...