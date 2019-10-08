Business

JOB AD | Exciting vacancy in Transnet's marine services unit

Apply for the senior marine engineer position before Oct 19 2019

08 October 2019 - 10:15
Apply for the senior marine engineer vacancy in Durban before Oct 19 2019.
Image: Supplied/Transnet

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA)'s vision is to enable the safe, efficient, effective and economic functioning of an integrated ports system to promote economic growth. TNPA, a division of Transnet SOC Ltd, is offering an employment opportunity in line with its market demand strategy within the marine services department.

The following position is available in Durban: senior marine engineer

To apply, please register (if not already registered) on the Transnet website, and follow the steps provided.

Closing date: October 19 2019 

For more information, visit the Transnet website and stay updated on Facebook and Twitter.

This article was paid for by Transnet.

