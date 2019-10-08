Patrice Motsepe to establish multi-billion rand fund for black farmers

SA’s emerging black farmers are set to benefit from a multi-billion rand fund businessman Patrice Motsepe wants to establish.

The billionaire, who is the African Rainbow Minerals chair, said at the African Farmers Association of SA (Afasa) agribusiness transformation conference in Bloemfontein at the weekend that the fund will focus on assisting those in agriculture, agribusiness and related industries.

“We need black farmers to be part of sustainable, commercially viable and profitable enterprises. When we do that we will build a future for all of our people.”

Motsepe described land as a “deeply emotional issue” among South Africans, adding: “You will never be able to take the politics out of the land.”

Afasa president Dr Vuyo Mahlati could not immediately be reached for comment.

Agriculture is one of the key sectors of SA’s embattled economy. Its contribution to the GDP fell from 4.2% in 1996 to 2.4% in 2018, while its value jumped from R50.5bn to R74.2bn over the same period.

Agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza said the government needed to have a strategy for youth and women development in agriculture.

“In addition, we have a responsibility to revitalise restituted land back to production as well as support farmers settled in agricultural state land and those in our communal areas who have acquitted themselves as farmers even where land scarcity remains a challenge.”