Accenture nixes Edcon haircut …

Accenture is the first major supplier to Edcon not to agree to a reduction in its fees, prompting the beleaguered retailer to ditch its primary IT and outsource partner.



Edcon — which owns Edgars, Jet and CNA — is in the process of a major restructuring and recapitalisation effort to enable it to continue trading and avoid going into business rescue...