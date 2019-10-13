Accenture nixes Edcon haircut …
13 October 2019 - 00:06
Accenture is the first major supplier to Edcon not to agree to a reduction in its fees, prompting the beleaguered retailer to ditch its primary IT and outsource partner.
Edcon — which owns Edgars, Jet and CNA — is in the process of a major restructuring and recapitalisation effort to enable it to continue trading and avoid going into business rescue...
