Business

Naspers SA’s CEO hunts for ‘next big thing’

13 October 2019 - 00:06 By TJ STRYDOM

Naspers SA CEO Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa wants to back a start-up that could turn into an internet giant like China's Tencent, but she's not searching abroad - she wants to find it right here in SA.

With a R1.4bn fund called Naspers Foundry at her disposal, she will be announcing three investments before the end of the year, she told Business Times this week...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JOB AD | Exciting vacancy in Transnet's marine services unit Business
  2. Medshield unlocks value for members with new products, lower costs Business
  3. Longevity: the good, the bad and the brilliant Business
  4. Patrice Motsepe to establish multi-billion rand fund for black farmers Business
  5. South Africa heading for junk downgrade, rating forecaster says Business

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
X