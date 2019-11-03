How to ... Avoid creating atoxic work culture

Presenteeism sounds like a good thing, especially if you understand that it is the opposite of absenteeism. But it is about people coming in to the office when they are sick or working mad hours because technology makes them always available.



"Productivity is important, but people are fragile. Creating a superhuman expectation leads to problems. WhatsApp messages can reach us at any hour, demanding e-mails can find us on holiday, last-minute requirements haunt us when we're in bed," warns Chris Buchanan, client solutions director at Dell Technologies SA...