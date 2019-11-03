How to ... Avoid creating atoxic work culture
03 November 2019 - 00:10
Presenteeism sounds like a good thing, especially if you understand that it is the opposite of absenteeism. But it is about people coming in to the office when they are sick or working mad hours because technology makes them always available.
"Productivity is important, but people are fragile. Creating a superhuman expectation leads to problems. WhatsApp messages can reach us at any hour, demanding e-mails can find us on holiday, last-minute requirements haunt us when we're in bed," warns Chris Buchanan, client solutions director at Dell Technologies SA...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.