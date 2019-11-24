Farewell to a giant of SA business

A giant of South African business, Sir Donald Gordon, has died in Plettenberg Bay aged 89.



Gordon founded Liberty Life, shaking up a life assurance industry which at the time was dominated by two mutual life assurers — Old Mutual and Sanlam — and built a group which became one of SA's largest listed companies that also controlled companies such as SAB, Edgars, Standard Bank and Gold Fields. He went on to found successful UK property businesses in Liberty International and Capital & Counties...