Asked to sink cash into broken towns

01 December 2019 - 00:04 By CHRIS BARRON

Chris Schutte, CEO of SA's largest poultry producer, Astral Foods, says his "only plea" to President Cyril Ramaphosa is to "give us infrastructure, and we as business will release cash, will expand, will invest and will create jobs".

Astral's profits halved in the year to end-September due to water shortages in Standerton because of broken infrastructure. The company has to truck water from the Vaal River to keep its operation in the Mpumalanga town going...

