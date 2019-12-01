Plan to rescue SAA in limbo
01 December 2019 - 00:10
A bold plan to create the first pan-African airline through a joint venture between SAA and Ethiopian Airlines - which could save SA's indebted national carrier - has been gathering dust since it was presented to the board five months ago.
It proposes a strategic partnership with Africa's largest airline, to be located in Johannesburg and managed by top executives from both carriers...
