Biggest Black Friday buy: R10m

One of the biggest events on the retail calendar, Black Friday set several new highs last week.



Edcon CEO Grant Pattison said the retailer had its best Black Friday yet, with double-digit increases in sales. He said customers were focused on branded products, particularly cosmetics, and the group sold more cellphones in the four days from Black Friday to Cyber Monday than in any other four-day period in its history...