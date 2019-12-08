Biggest Black Friday buy: R10m
08 December 2019 - 00:00
One of the biggest events on the retail calendar, Black Friday set several new highs last week.
Edcon CEO Grant Pattison said the retailer had its best Black Friday yet, with double-digit increases in sales. He said customers were focused on branded products, particularly cosmetics, and the group sold more cellphones in the four days from Black Friday to Cyber Monday than in any other four-day period in its history...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.