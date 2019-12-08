How to ... Get a job after graduating

For recent graduates it is time to enter the world of work, and this can be daunting. But Jackie Carroll, the co-founder of Media Works, says: “It's also a very exciting time. Remember that you know what hard work is; it's hard work that got you here in the first place.” She has the following advice:



• Search for opportunities. The online world offers recruitment sites, company websites and LinkedIn, but don't forget the real world — recommendations from friends and family are also important...