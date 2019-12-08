Business

Ombud steps in when losses arise from a lack of advice

08 December 2019 - 00:00 By LAURA DU PREEZ and Angelique Ardé

Did you know that you may be able to get compensation for a repudiated insurance claim if your broker failed to properly explain the material conditions of your policy to you?

This may also be the case if an adviser recommends you replace one life policy with another and you later to find out you were switched to a policy with lesser benefits...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SAA placed under business rescue - but what does it actually mean? Business
  2. J&B encourages South Africans to support local entrepreneurship Business
  3. Three days of sales as Bosasa assets go under the hammer Business
  4. Rio Tinto’s Richards Bay plan raises fears over water war Business
  5. SAA still up in the air over bailout Business

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X