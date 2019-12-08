Ombud steps in when losses arise from a lack of advice
08 December 2019 - 00:00
Did you know that you may be able to get compensation for a repudiated insurance claim if your broker failed to properly explain the material conditions of your policy to you?
This may also be the case if an adviser recommends you replace one life policy with another and you later to find out you were switched to a policy with lesser benefits...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.