Gwede's energy quick fix runs into snag
22 December 2019 - 00:14
The government's efforts to procure additional emergency energy may hit a snag -convincing power providers to take on risk and commit to short-term agreements.
Thomas Garner, chair of the South African Independent Power Producers (IPPs) Association, said this week that the department of minerals and energy's request for information (RFI) proposal issued to power producers a week ago was problematic...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.