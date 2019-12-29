Business

Thieves put the squeeze on avocados

29 December 2019 - 00:00 By PENELOPE MASHEGO

Business is booming for avocado producers with local and global demand increasing.

But avo farmers face large-scale theft along with other challenges that affect  their ability to compete...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Estranged husband loses bid to obtain deceased wife’s R4m policy Business
  2. How to choose a guardian for your kids Business
  3. My Brilliant Career: Avid astronomer preaches the gospel of science Business
  4. Eskom: now for the really bad news Business
  5. Gwede's energy quick fix runs into snag Business

Latest Videos

Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
''It's now time to stop'': SA gender-based violence stats alarming in 2019