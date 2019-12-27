Ohana the pug, Lewis the koala & 'gay' penguins - three animal stories that melted our hearts in 2019

The stories of the rescued pug Ohana, Lewis the koala and the “gay” penguins who “stole” an egg so they could raise a chick as their own, melted our hearts this year, making them some of the most unforgettable and relatable animal stories in 2019.

Happy ending or not, these three stories served as a reminder that, like human beings, animals too face tough challenges and can rise above them.

Here are three animal stories we loved this year:

Ohana

Ohana has taught human beings a few lessons about persistence and courage. He made headlines earlier this year when he survived being run over by a car in Cape Town, a tragedy that left him on the verge of losing the use of his hip, a leg, bladder and bowels.

He was driven for 16 hours from Cape Town to Gauteng, by volunteers from animal rescue organisation Pug Rescue. Ohana received medical care from the Onderstepoort Veterinary Institute in Pretoria.

His journey saw him receive scores of messages from people he had inspired and who tracked his recovery via Pug Rescue's Facebook page. Ohana now has his perfect home, is healthy and strong.