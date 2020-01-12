New decade is the time for a new cash plan
12 January 2020 - 05:00
Many South Africans experienced immense financial pressure in the decade just ended due to the rising cost of living and a stagnating economy. But financial pain can be a catalyst for acting to improve your financial health.
The dawning of a new decade provides a good opportunity to break bad money habits and adopt some that align your life and financial goals over the next 10 years, says Ronelle Kind, general manager of member engagement solutions at Momentum Corporate...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.