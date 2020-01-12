New decade is the time for a new cash plan

Many South Africans experienced immense financial pressure in the decade just ended due to the rising cost of living and a stagnating economy. But financial pain can be a catalyst for acting to improve your financial health.



The dawning of a new decade provides a good opportunity to break bad money habits and adopt some that align your life and financial goals over the next 10 years, says Ronelle Kind, general manager of member engagement solutions at Momentum Corporate...