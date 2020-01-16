BCX wins SAP Partner Excellence Award

SAP announced BCX as top place winner in the category of SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence for Service Excellence at a ceremony on January 14. The award is measured by year-on-year increase in certified personnel.

“This award is about service excellence and is a great way to kick-start 2020 across our markets. It talks to our values of collaboration, innovation, service and agility,” says BCX CEO Jonas Bogoshi.

“BCX has repositioned itself with a customer centric strategy, focusing on customer service challenges and putting the customer at the heart of the organisation, so to be recognised by a partner for this is proof that we are walking the talk.”

As the ICT market disrupters, BCX collaborates to anticipate all stakeholder needs with fast, innovative solutions and high-quality services. Its goal is to maximise client’s productivity, increase profits and future-proof their business.

The awards recognise top partners for their excellence in overall sales, innovation, technology and services, as well as in solution-specific areas.

Rich Phillips, VP Channels SAP says, “BCX securing the SAP EMEA South Partner Excellence Award for Service Excellence is a testament to the investments and focus of BCX as it develops its SAP practice. This investment enables BCX to offer compelling SAP solutions to the South African market allowing its clients to leverage world leading technology to enable their business to run better.”

Winners of the regional awards for partner excellence were selected from SAP’s wide-ranging partner base, and nominations were based on SAP’s internal sales data. A steering committee comprising regional and global SAP representatives determined the winning partners in each category per region according to numerous criteria, such as sales achievement and performance.

BCX prides itself on being an end-to-end digital partner for corporates and governments across the African continent. As a wholly owned subsidiary of the Telkom Group, it was established through the strategic alliance between SA’s premier information and communication technology (ICT) suppliers and a leading provider of telecommunications infrastructure; creating the digital partner of choice for clients within its chosen markets.

To do this, BCX combines local market understanding and industry expertise with some of the world’s most advanced ICT, together with a tireless commitment to make your unique digital journey as seamless as possible. In its endeavour to maintain our position as a digital market leader in financial services, mining, retail, healthcare and the public sector, BCX continues to leverage and invest in ecosystems for scale, access, and innovation.

Headquartered in Centurion, Pretoria, BCX permanently employs circa 6,400 people, with an ongoing commitment to attracting and building talent for the future. Operating where its clients operate, the company’s global footprint spans across SA, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, UAE, the UK and Zambia.

BCX’s track record of reliability, stability and consistency speaks for itself. Before Telkom’s acquisition of the company in 2015, Business Connexion had been running since 1996, when it was founded by 23-year-old twin brothers Benjamin and Isaac Mophatlane. The company was listed on the JSE (JSE) in 2004, after a merger with Comparex Africa. Today BCX works with businesses from tiny start-ups to JSE-listed enterprises and international corporations.

BCX is one of the largest Oracle Platinum Partners, and holds a Gold Status Partnership with Microsoft. It has partnerships with 48 of the world’s most-respected technology providers and boasts the biggest data centre footprint in Africa, with offices in six African countries and the UK.

BCX will join you on your journey to digital transformation, integrating your existing investments, modernising your current infrastructure and helping your workforce transition smoothly to 21st-century thinking.

BCX is a proud B-BEE Level 1 contributor.

