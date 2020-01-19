Moors mine risky bet for Anglo

Anglo American is dabbling in creative mergers & acquisitions. Buying an English fertiliser project for just over $500m (R7bn), excluding debt, is more than manageable for a $35bn mining giant that generated $1.3bn in free cash flow in the first half of last year. It's also a gamble on an unproven niche market that speaks to the paucity of large-scale acquisition options for cashed-up diggers.



Anglo said last week it may bid for London-listed Sirius Minerals, owner of a giant potash project under the North York Moors National Park...