Moors mine risky bet for Anglo
19 January 2020 - 00:00
Anglo American is dabbling in creative mergers & acquisitions. Buying an English fertiliser project for just over $500m (R7bn), excluding debt, is more than manageable for a $35bn mining giant that generated $1.3bn in free cash flow in the first half of last year. It's also a gamble on an unproven niche market that speaks to the paucity of large-scale acquisition options for cashed-up diggers.
Anglo said last week it may bid for London-listed Sirius Minerals, owner of a giant potash project under the North York Moors National Park...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.