Quake may have zapped SA’s internet

South African internet service providers (ISPs) and their customers had a rude awakening 10 days ago when they discovered their "guaranteed" access to the global internet can be undone by seismic activity at sea.



Although there is no explanation yet for freak breaks in the undersea cables that provide international access to SA's internet users, the most common causes are damage by ships' anchors and earthquakes at sea...