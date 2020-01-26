Business

Cloud cooking land: housewives become gig-economy chefs

26 January 2020 - 00:11 By Agency Staff

Rashmi Sahijwala never expected to start working at the age of 59, let alone join India's gig economy. Now she is part of an army of housewives turning their homes into "cloud kitchens" to feed time-starved millennials.

Asia's third-largest economy is battling a slowdown so sharp it is creating a drag on global growth, the International Monetary Fund said this week, but there are some bright spots. The gig economy, aided by cheap mobile data and abundant labour, has flourished, opening up new markets across the vast country...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. When a company falls out with its CEO: lessons from South Africa’s Old Mutual Business
  2. Eskom: now for the really bad news Business
  3. Matjila pushed through Gupta-linked Eskom contracts despite concerns Business
  4. Do you Davos? Top players jet in as SA pares its delegation Business
  5. Old Mutual a step closer to seeing off Peter Moyo Business

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee