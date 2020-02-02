Behavioural data and the see-all way to catch a thief

Sometimes new technology is too good for its own good. That was the case for Amazon Web Services two years ago, when it unveiled Rekognition Video. Described as "a deep-learning powered video analysis service that tracks people, detects activities, and recognises objects, celebrities, and inappropriate content", it was expected to transform policing and public safety.



Then the American Civil Liberties Union and MIT showed that Rekognition had an excessive level of false positives in identifying people of colour. Ironically, however, its biggest challenge is the fear that it will work too well: when anyone can be identified by surveillance systems, no-one is safe from the system being abused...