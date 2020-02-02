'I will clean SOE rot', says new Transnet CEO Portia Derby

New Transnet boss will not stand in way of investigations of ex-husband's role

New Transnet CEO Portia Derby says she will not block any investigations at the state-owned company that may implicate her ex-husband, Brian Molefe, who headed the utility from 2011 until April 2015.



Derby, who was appointed by the cabinet on Friday, told the Sunday Times she was aware of potential conflicts that might arise in her new job. She will need to clean up the company that fell victim to state capture and looting, allegedly when Molefe was in charge...