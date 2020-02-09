ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Botched bots can drive customers crazy - and away

Anyone who has tried to use the "bot" on the Discovery mobile app will testify that even the most successful companies in the country don't always know what they are doing in the digital world. A message that pops up on the app's Help page - "Hi, I'm the Discovery service bot. Ask me something" - is in reality an invitation to become trapped in a maze of menu options that seem specifically designed NOT to answer any questions.



The app is a classic example of the outcome of inward-focused technology strategies, geared to the processes and systems of the company rather than the needs and activities of its customers...