ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Botched bots can drive customers crazy - and away
09 February 2020 - 00:12
Anyone who has tried to use the "bot" on the Discovery mobile app will testify that even the most successful companies in the country don't always know what they are doing in the digital world. A message that pops up on the app's Help page - "Hi, I'm the Discovery service bot. Ask me something" - is in reality an invitation to become trapped in a maze of menu options that seem specifically designed NOT to answer any questions.
The app is a classic example of the outcome of inward-focused technology strategies, geared to the processes and systems of the company rather than the needs and activities of its customers...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.