DANIEL BAINES: Drawing retirement savings early has heavy tax implications

If you have savings in your retirement fund, you may be tempted to withdraw them before you reach retirement age. Ideally it is a temptation you should avoid as it will seriously compromise your ability to retire comfortably. It may also have severe tax implications.



Depending on the type of retirement fund you have, you may or may not be able to liquidate your retirement savings before reaching retirement age...