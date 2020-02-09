Business

Meal kits may cut into retail grocer share

09 February 2020 - 00:23 By NTANDO THUKWANA

Foodie wannabes who have become converts to the dinner-kit revolution are not only disrupting supper time, they could become yet another headache for struggling grocery retailers.

The entrance of meal-kit services such as Ucook and Daily Dish is diverting spend from grocery stores by taking the thinking and tedious shopping out of dinner...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SAA route cuts irk minister Business
  2. Rescue practitioners defend SAA plan Business
  3. Netflix ups the ante with release of SA original series Business
  4. SA firms feel chill of China outbreak Business
  5. No time to ponder huge loan to SAA Business

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?