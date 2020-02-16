BP stance on global warming turns up heat on US oil giants

BP's pledge to reduce its carbon emissions to zero by 2050 deepens the divide between major European and US oil producers on climate change - and increases pressure on Exxon Mobil and Chevron to do more.



The US "supermajors" have only committed to reducing greenhouse gases from their own operations, which typically account for just 10% of fossil fuel pollution. BP on Wednesday followed Royal Dutch Shell and Equinor in pledging to offset emissions from the fuels they sell to customers, representing about 90% of the total...