My Brilliant Career: Success of an event lies in dedication and in the detail
23 February 2020 - 05:00
What does running an events venue involve?
This industry either runs through your veins or it doesn't, no matter what area you specialise in. It's not enough to just be passionate about what we do, but wholeheartedly obsessed with attention to detail and the desire for the success of our clients' vision that they bring to life at The Park on 7...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.