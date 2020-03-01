Rand and local market get an advance dose of virus
01 March 2020 - 00:00
With no end in sight to the spread of the coronavirus, volatility in the rand - which is among global currencies that have weakened sharply this week - is expected to continue.
André Cilliers, director and currency expert at TreasuryONE, said on Friday: "R16 [to the dollar] is becoming very possible."..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.