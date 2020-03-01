Steven Seagal fined for cryptopunting
01 March 2020 - 00:00
Steven Seagal may have starred in Above the Law, but it turns out he isn't in real life.
The 67-year-old Hollywood actor, who also appeared in Under Siege, became the latest celebrity punished by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for failing to disclose that he was being paid to promote a digital token...
