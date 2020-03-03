It's official: SA was in recession in 2019, poor numbers shock economists

SA’s economy managed to eke out paltry growth in 2019, despite a steep contraction in the fourth quarter, which led to a recession being declared for the last half of 2019.

Data released by Stats SA on Tuesday shows that for the full year, the economy managed growth of just 0.2%, down from 2018’s 0.8%. This marks the sixth consecutive year that SA’s economy has grown below 2% and the lowest level since 2009, said to Stats SA.

The economy shrank 1.4% in quarter four, from a revised contraction of 0.8% in the previous quarter, pushing SA into a technical recession (defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction) in the last half of 2019.

At these levels the economy is not growing at the pace needed to keep up with population growth, which is at about 1.4% a year, meaning GDP per capita will decline and South Africans will become poorer.

The outcome is lower than the growth rates predicted for 2019 by the Reserve Bank (0.4%) and the Treasury (0.3%).

The outcome is also well below revisions to growth forecasts made by a number of multilateral agencies, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which had expected t 0.7% growth.