Coronavirus: Worse than a sneeze, but not the apocalypse

Global markets have caught the coronavirus - with the MSCI world index plunging about 11% in the last week of February, rebounding slightly this past week but remaining down some 7% year to date.



The sharp fall followed news that cases had reached South Korea, Iran and Italy, leading to fears that the virus could have a far greater impact than markets were initially anticipating. It continued to spread this week, reaching SA on Thursday...