Nedbank data breach may leave victims open to fraudulent attacks, say experts

Nedbank customers breathed a sigh of relief on hearing that their bank account numbers weren't compromised when one of the bank's service providers suffered a data breach last month. But their complacency may cost them dearly.



Other personal information belonging to the 1.7-million affected consumers (1.1-million of which are active Nedbank customers) was compromised: full names, identity numbers, physical and/or e-mail addresses and phone numbers...