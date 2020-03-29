Stay covered with insurance
29 March 2020 - 00:02
If money is tight, but you support family members, do everything you can not to let your life policy lapse. Although coronavirus deaths are low, they will be a reality for some.
If you cannot pay your premiums, check how long your grace period is and try to meet the payment thereafter. If you are retrenched, check for premium waiver cover. As a last resort, you could also ask your assurer to reduce your cover and premiums while you are in financial difficulty...
