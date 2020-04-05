Market crash a threat to many pensions

Many South African pensioners drawing an income from investments in a living annuity will find themselves on a path to financial ruin after the severe selloffs on local and international markets as the coronavirus hit.



In particular, younger retirees who started drawing an income of more than 4% of their savings may reach the maximum income drawdown sooner than expected unless they reduce their pensions as soon as possible, professionals in the pension industry say...