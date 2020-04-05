My Brilliant Career: Putting pictures to words and teaching others the art

Tell me about your work.



I illustrate children's books, and I would have to say this is what gives me the most amount of joy - getting to dream up characters and scenes. I work primarily in water colour when it comes to illustration, but I also work in a variety of mediums, including digital. I create art pieces for offices and homes - these are primarily charcoal pieces as this is one of my favourite mediums...