Marc Wainer: Old-school property veteran 1948-2020
26 April 2020 - 00:06
Marc Wainer, who rose from humble beginnings to establish some of SA's biggest real estate companies, has died in Johannesburg from heart complications at the age of 71.
Wainer, an old-school veteran, was widely recognised as the best dealmaker in property and his death on Monday sent shock waves through the industry...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.