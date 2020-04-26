SA’s R37m Covid fence ‘joke’

A stream of people illegally transporting groceries and cigarettes between SA and Zimbabwe this week laughed off SA’s hastily constructed R37m border fence as a “joke”.

The Sunday Times visited Beitbridge, where the border post between the two countries has been closed to nonessential traffic in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“This is not a fence,” laughed Busani Sibanda, moments after crossing the Limpopo River into SA.

“This thing doesn’t even take me five minutes to cut through. We make big holes so we can get suitcases with cigarettes through and small ones so we can get people and groceries through.”

Soldiers who patrol the fence admit they are fighting a losing battle trying to stem the flow of people across the border.

So far the department of public works has paid R21m to Magwa Construction for the 40km fence. At 1.8m high, it consists of six rolls of coiled razor wire and a razor wire grid.

The fence has been slated by governance experts as a “knee-jerk reaction” to seal off the border because of the Covid-19 crisis.

“The speed and timing point to concerns around gaps in planning and how these Covid-19 projects are being thought out and implemented,” said Sean Tait of the African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum, which monitors police accountability and governance in Africa.