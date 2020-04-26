Project designers drawing a blank

For young Johannesburg architect Karabo Mafisa, the nationwide shutdown has had a dramatic and devastating effect on her firm, which finds itself in a situation where up to 80% of its projects are suddenly on hold.



The 33-year-old director of Sesiro Design Group says it also couldn't have come at a worse time because 40% of the projects the eight-year-old company was working on were "meant to go on site in May and June"...